Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wunderlich increased their target price on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 167.49 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $145.17 and a 1-year high of $181.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $92,024,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $54,678,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 66.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 795,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,909,000 after buying an additional 318,427 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $54,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,651,000 after buying an additional 238,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $3,536,119.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 376,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,138,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $70,814.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,579 shares of company stock worth $15,261,724 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

