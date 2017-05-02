Pure Cycle’s (PCYO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Feltl & Co.

Feltl & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) opened at 7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s market capitalization is $167.47 million.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Pure Cycle had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 291.23%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Analysts predict that Pure Cycle will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 100.5% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 101,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 13.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

