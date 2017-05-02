OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 170 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 279,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 426,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened at 22.48 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $117,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 162,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,211,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,183,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,131. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

