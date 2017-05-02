Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th.
According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “
PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC lowered Publicis Groupe SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pivotal Research downgraded Publicis Groupe SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,264 shares. The company’s market cap is $16.32 billion. Publicis Groupe SA has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.
Publicis Groupe SA Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA is a communications company. The Company offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions.
