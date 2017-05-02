Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,152,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,569,000 after buying an additional 571,324 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,880,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,932,000 after buying an additional 237,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,465,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,229,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,960,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,981,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,880,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 207.23 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $267.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $645.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 122.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/public-storage-psa-stake-decreased-by-carderock-capital-management-inc-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Public Storage from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.81.

In related news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $18,220,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.76, for a total transaction of $149,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,658 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,076. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.