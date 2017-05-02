Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Held by Affinity Wealth Management

Affinity Wealth Management held its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Affinity Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 21,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) opened at 43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 target price (up previously from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,689.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 730,595 shares in the company, valued at $31,992,755.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,108 shares of company stock worth $3,711,889. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

