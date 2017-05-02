Alpha Windward LLC Has $218,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 17,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) opened at 43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,689.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,992,755.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,889. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

