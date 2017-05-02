PTC Inc (PTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.31.
Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 54.82 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.34 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. PTC has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $56.73.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $177,176.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,022 shares in the company, valued at $31,907,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,228 shares of company stock worth $1,585,548. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $393,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in PTC by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 179,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PTC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.
