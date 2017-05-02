PTC Inc (PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 54.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The firm’s market cap is $6.34 billion. PTC has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $177,176.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,228 shares of company stock worth $1,585,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

