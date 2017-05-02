Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Sticking to their knitting. In prior experience, PRTA scientists developed monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) bapineuzumab and natalizumab (Tysabri) that targeted misfolded protein (beta amyloid) and prevented T cell trafficking, respectively.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena Co. PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena Co. PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) opened at 55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 11,365.41% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/prothena-co-plc-prta-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

In related news, insider Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.32 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 875,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,520,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,337,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 71,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Prothena Co. PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.