Rodman & Renshaw Reaffirms Buy Rating for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX)

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) opened at 0.90 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $111.72 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its ProCellEx protein expression system, ProCellEx. Using its ProCellEx system, the Company is developing a pipeline of biosimilar or generic versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its plant cell-based expression technology, which focuses pharmaceutical markets and that rely upon known biological mechanisms of action.

