Prologis Inc (PLD) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.72-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.37 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.44.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 74,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $4,084,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,600.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,088 shares of company stock worth $13,092,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

