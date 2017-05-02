Prologis Inc (PLD) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.72-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $629.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Prologis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 74,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $4,084,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,600.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $4,344,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,307. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

