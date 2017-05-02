Prologis Inc (PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $629.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY17 guidance to $2.72-2.78 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Prologis has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $4,344,129.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 74,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $4,084,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,600.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,088 shares of company stock worth $13,092,307. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 91,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Prologis by 147.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 390,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 232,867 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $4,466,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

