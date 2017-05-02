Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC set a $93.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.23.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Procter & Gamble Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 23,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,130,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,344,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 79.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 11.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

