Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “P&G shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Soap & Cleaning Preparations industry so far this year. The company has been struggling over the past few quarters to boost sales significantly. Major foreign exchange headwind, weak volumes, divestitures and slowing market growth have been hurting sales. Soft consumer spending environment in developed markets also adds to the worries. That said, P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. the company is investing in its brands and products as well as redesigning the supply chain to improve productivity and organic growth. Importantly, its productivity improvements and aggressive cost-saving efforts have consistently improved margins with the trend expected to continue in future quarters.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $93.00 price target on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.23.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $79.37 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 61,208 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $5,604,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 23,512 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,130,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,547 shares of company stock worth $25,344,311. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

