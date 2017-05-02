Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 94.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/private-trust-co-na-has-316000-stake-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $983,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter R. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,379 shares of company stock worth $9,407,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.