Private Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 86,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 89.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $97.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/private-bank-trust-co-decreases-stake-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Vetr upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.