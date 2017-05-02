Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,458,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 438,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,299,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,588,000 after buying an additional 394,307 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 988,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,394,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 105.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $200.52 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Simmons cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.46 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

