Primero Mining Corp (P) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on P. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.60 to C$0.95 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primero Mining Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) opened at 0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company’s market cap is $116.46 million. Primero Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

About Primero Mining Corp

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

