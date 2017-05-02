Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Shares Sold by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Priceline Group makes up 8.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1869.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1,148.06 and a 52 week high of $1,890.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,776.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.14.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.09 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Priceline Group from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr raised Priceline Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,759.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Macquarie set a $1,970.00 price target on Priceline Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $1,935.00 price target on Priceline Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,836.83.

In other Priceline Group news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

