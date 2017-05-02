Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Prestige Brands Holdings is a marketer and distributor of brand name over- the-counter drug, personal care and household cleaning products sold throughout the United States and Canada. Key brands include Compound W wart remover, Chloraseptic sore-throat relief products, New-Skin liquid bandage, Clear eyes and Murine eye and ear care products, Little Remedies pediatric over-the-counter healthcare products, Cutex nail polish remover, Comet and Spic & Span household cleaner and several other well-recognized brands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.91% on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 400,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.56. Prestige Brands Holdings has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.34 million. Prestige Brands Holdings had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands Holdings will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 21.4% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prestige Brands Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

