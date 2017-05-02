FedEx Co. (FDX) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 4.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 188.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.55. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post $11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

In other FedEx news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 12,899 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,712.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 25,655 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,002,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,549,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,829,915. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

