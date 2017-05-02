Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 38,684 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Praxair worth $37,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Praxair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in Praxair by 0.9% in the third quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Praxair by 4.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Praxair by 3.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) opened at 124.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

PX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

