Pra Group (PRAA) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) has been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pra Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 33.00 on Tuesday. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.01. Pra Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Roberts sold 11,405 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $390,735.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,254 shares in the company, valued at $659,642.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

