Post Holdings Inc (POST) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of Post Holdings worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Post Holdings by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $55,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Post Holdings by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Post Holdings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post Holdings by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) opened at 83.16 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Post Holdings had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post Holdings from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

