Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Swift Transportation (SWFT) Share Price

News headlines about Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Swift Transportation earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.74 million. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWFT. Vetr upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Knight Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $14.31) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

