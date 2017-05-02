Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) has trended positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Financial Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) opened at 13.20 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $1.94. Atlas Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Financial Holdings will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Financial Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Atlas Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Atlas Financial Holdings

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

