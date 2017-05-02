Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 105,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 103,750 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) opened at 84.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

WARNING: “Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/portland-global-advisors-llc-sells-399-shares-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-updated.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, SVP Kathleen T. Thompson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $263,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,786.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $44,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,398 shares of company stock worth $51,730,186 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.