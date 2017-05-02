Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,755,000 after buying an additional 574,006 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 79,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

In related news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 54,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,368,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $328,096.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

