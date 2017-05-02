Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $192,855,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Xylem by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,618,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,646,000 after buying an additional 814,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $39,611,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,965,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) opened at 51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $39,688.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,779.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

