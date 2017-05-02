ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Position Reduced by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) opened at 101.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, COO Darryl Green sold 61,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $6,093,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,638.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 24,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $2,329,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,541 shares of company stock valued at $17,614,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

