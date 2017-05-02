Ambev SA (ABEV) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev SA were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.77 on Tuesday. Ambev SA has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Ambev SA Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

