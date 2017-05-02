Rafferty Capital Markets Lowers PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) to Hold

Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.02.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) opened at 121.15 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post $8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $1,082,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,225.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,942 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,208 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 159,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,626,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,598,000 after buying an additional 1,193,335 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

