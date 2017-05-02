Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) opened at 29.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 536.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the first quarter worth $139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

