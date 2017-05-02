Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,180 shares. The firm’s market cap is $230.94 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. assumed coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

