Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) opened at 84.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm earned $739 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.23%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

