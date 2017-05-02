Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,104.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $102,675.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

