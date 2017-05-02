Pier 1 Imports’ (PIR) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 6.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.74. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $4,599,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $4,167,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the third quarter valued at $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irving Magee Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 29.6% in the third quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management now owns 623,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 142,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.
Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.