Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Issued By Jefferies Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $22.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company earned $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 152,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 409.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

