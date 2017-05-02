BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 10,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 17,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 79.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.53. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm earned $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/phillips-66-psx-shares-sold-by-blbb-advisors-llc-updated.html.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.