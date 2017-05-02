Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Sells $1,456,400.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,177,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,514,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.99. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,940,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after buying an additional 324,201 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after buying an additional 936,998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 947,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 727,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

