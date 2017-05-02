Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

