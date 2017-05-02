Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 24.65 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp news, insider Kathy Turgeon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,850.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.82, for a total transaction of C$80,460.00.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

