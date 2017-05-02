JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for Peugeot SA (UG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas set a €17.30 ($18.80) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €21.40 ($23.26) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.20 ($12.17) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.36 ($21.04).

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 19.235 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of €15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.966. Peugeot SA has a 12 month low of €10.08 and a 12 month high of €20.06.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

