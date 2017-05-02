Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo Company plc worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc during the third quarter valued at about $279,068,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc during the third quarter valued at about $81,829,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc by 13.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,841,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,038,000 after buying an additional 557,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 2,608,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,862,000 after buying an additional 345,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) opened at 74.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The stock’s market cap is $10.62 billion. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Perrigo Company plc Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

