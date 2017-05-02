Perceptron (PRCP) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perceptron earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perceptron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price objective on Perceptron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) opened at 8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The firm’s market cap is $80.57 million. Perceptron has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $8.95.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software.

