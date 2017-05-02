State Street Corp Has $9.192 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.57% of Peoples Bancorp worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 474.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) traded up 1.05% on Monday, hitting $33.83. 28,324 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $609.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business earned $40.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 18.71%. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

