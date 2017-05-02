Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $12.02 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $648,868.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $404,572.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,051 shares of company stock worth $6,128,104. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

