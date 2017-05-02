Peel Hunt Raises Telford Homes plc (TEF) Price Target to GBX 505

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 465 ($6.00) to GBX 505 ($6.52) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Telford Homes plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) opened at 422.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 315.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.38. Telford Homes plc has a 12 month low of GBX 254.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 434.75.

In other news, insider James Furlong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £178,000 ($229,825.69).

About Telford Homes plc

Telford Homes Plc is a residential developer operating across London. The Company is engaged in planning, designing and building developments on brownfield sites in London. The Company operates through the segment of housebuilding in the United Kingdom. The Company builds apartments, houses, schools, churches and commercial buildings as part of residential led mixed use developments.

